Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

4:06 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
MONDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Winneshiek and Clayton Counties. In
Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

