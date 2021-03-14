Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fillmore County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Winneshiek and Clayton Counties. In
Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&