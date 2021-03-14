Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph will likely create some drifting snow.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Chickasaw and Fayette

Counties. In Minnesota, Mower County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&