Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM

CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow…maybe some light freezing rain. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light

glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&