Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 10:09 am
9:44 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Mower

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM
CDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow…maybe some light freezing rain. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

wxowweather

More Stories

Skip to content