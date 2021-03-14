Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 4:00 AM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Mower County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM
CDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow…maybe some light freezing rain. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
