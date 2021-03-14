Wintry mix rolling through the area Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A mix of snow and freezing drizzle is expected to move into the region bringing a return of wintry weather to start the week.

Winter Weather Advisories are out…

Winter Weather Advisories begin early Monday morning in counties in northeastern Iowa. As the storm system pushes to the northeast, more advisories start for southeastern Minnesota and finally into western Wisconsin around 10 a.m. The counties included in the advisories include Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Jackson, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Vernon and Allamakee.

The storm is expected to drop three to five inches of snow in northeastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin. Snow totals diminish as the storm moves northeast. One to three inches are possible in the La Crosse area.

There is also the possibility of freezing drizzle after the snow falls. Please exercise caution through this period if you encounter snowy or icy conditions especially later in the day.

The advisories end early Monday evening in La Crosse and adjacent counties.

MORE: NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERTS

WXOW will keep you updated on this storm and how it will affect any travel plans during all of our newscasts-Daybreak, Midday, Live at Five, the 6 pm and 10 pm Reports.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.

Check the latest travel conditions for Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa here

TRACK THE WEATHER: StormTracker Interactive Radar

Find school closings or delays listed here