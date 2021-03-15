1st US ministers’ Japan visit under Biden to focus on China

TOKYO (AP) — Concerns about China’s growing influence in the region is expected to be a main focus when two ministers of President Joe Biden’s administration visits Japan for their first in-person talks with their Japanese counterparts. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are heading to Tokyo to meet with top Japanese officials as they try to reaffirm America’s commitment to the region and their alliance after Donald Trump’s temperamental approach. The two secretaries are holding diplomatic and security talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday.