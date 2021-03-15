Australians rally at Parliament to demand justice for women

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians are rallying in several cities demanding justice for women and calling out dangerous workplace cultures as the government reels from two rape allegations. Outside Parliament House, the crowd of hundreds was mostly female and most wore black. Prime Minster Scott Morrison refused to address the crowd, and organizers said they wouldn’t meet him behind closed doors. Morrison stands by his attorney-general, who was accused of raping a girl when he was 17. Separately, the defense minister has been criticized for failing to adequately support a staffer who alleged she was raped in Parliament House. Brittany Higgins told the crowd in Canberra that her colleagues treated her not as someone who’d suffered trauma but as “a political problem.”