Skip to Content

Who run the Grammys? Women. Beyoncé, Swift make history.

New
12:53 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a jam-packed but socially distanced show highlighted by live music sorely absent during the pandemic era. Four female acts won the top four prizes Sunday, including Swift, who became the first female performer to win album of the year three times, while Beyoncé — with her 28th win — became the most decorated woman in Grammy history. H.E.R. won song of the year, Billie Eilish picked up record of the year and Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist.. Sunday marked the first time four separate and solo women won the top four honors.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content