Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, confusion, quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A year ago, the Grand Princess captured the world’s attention when it became clear the coronavirus pandemic had arrived on the shore of California, making the virus real to millions in the United States. Now, some of those who traveled on the ship on trips to Mexico and Hawaii are reliving the pain that followed after losing loved ones infected with the coronavirus aboard the ship. Others remember the frustration of quickly changing directives as they were confined to their cabins for days. They now realize they had a front-row seat to a historic moment.