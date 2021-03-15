Huawei CFO lawyer argues new evidence to be submitted

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A lawyer for Huawei’s chief financial officer is asking a Canadian judge to admit new evidence in her extradition case. Frank Addario says the evidence should be allowed if the prosecution plans to argue that an international bank at the center of Meng Wanzhou’s fraud case suffered a real risk of loan loss as a result of her alleged actions. Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control over technology company Skycom in a presentation to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Meng Wanzhou is the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer.