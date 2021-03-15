Judge orders 4 months pre-trial detention for Bolivia’s Áñez

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia has ordered former interim president Jeanine Áñez held for four months in pre-trial detention following her arrest on charges linked to the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which his supporters consider a coup détat. Prosecutors accuse Áñez, who assumed the presidency following Morales’ resignation, of terrorism and sedition for the violent social explosion that led to Morales’ exile. She was arrested on Saturday and has called her detention an “abuse,” denying that a coup had taken place. After a virtual hearing, judge Regina Santa Cruz backed prosecutors’ request that Áñez be held in a women’s prison in La Paz.