Mathias Cormann chosen as OECD head despite climate concerns

PARIS (AP) — The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has appointed a former Australian finance minister, Mathias Cormann, as its new head. The appointment of Cormann as the OECD’s new secretary general on Monday comes despite objections over his climate record. Cormann, who will begin a five-year term on June 1 at the Paris-based organization, has faced criticism for opposing climate change initiatives in Australia. However, in a statement, Cormann stressed that climate change would be a focus of his work at the international organization. Cormann was Australia’s longest-serving finance minister, in office from 2013 to 2020.