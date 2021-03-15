Next play: Brees joins NBC Sports after retiring from NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Brees is headed from the Superdome to the Golden Dome. The quarterback great joined NBC Sports on Monday, a day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He will serve as an analyst for Notre Dame games as well as work from the studio during “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights. Brees will be a part of NBC’s coverage of next year’s Super Bowl as well as have a role in the network’s coverage of other events, including the Olympics. Brees is expected to work the Notre Dame games with Mike Tirico, but that booth could be calling NFL games down the line. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been a team since 2009, but Michaels could retire after the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February.