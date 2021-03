AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways after one of the worst seasons in program history. Athletic director Jamie Pollard made the announcement after meeting with Prohm. The Cyclones were 2-22 overall, 0-18 in the Big 12. They lost their last 18 games. Prohm was 97-95 in six seasons and led the Cyclones to the NCAA Tournament three times.