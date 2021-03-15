Reynolds receives a neighborhood nod

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Livable Neighborhoods Inc. gave their official endorsement to candidate Mitch Reynolds in the race for La Crosse mayor. The group held a small press conference on Monday morning at Pouge Park. At the center of the endorsement, a road project that's been 25 years in the waiting. According to the group president Charlie Weeth, the nod to Reynolds was due to his, "being the only candidate who, like most residents, opposes the North-South corridor.

Weeth was referring to the road expansion project that has been on the to-do list of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation since 1996. Known as the 5B-1 option, this past year the La Crosse city council passed a resolution requesting the DOT remove the project from it's list.

"No matter what, the 5b-1 at some point creates more lanes into and out of the city of La Crosse and through neighborhoods," said Reynolds. "Very likely through at least part of the marsh, and none of those options are reasonable to me."

Reynolds added, "The process honestly makes no sense for our quality of life and the viability of our neighborhood."