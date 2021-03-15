Slow-moving wintry system impacts the region today

Early this morning, the wintry system can be found climbing up Western Minnesota and Iowa. With a mild spring day yesterday, temperatures are making for mixed precipitation across Iowa this morning. Timing and temperatures will create a big divide across the Coulee Region.

March Winter Storm

Out the door, a Winter Storm Warning begins at 7 am for Fillmore [MN] and Winneshiek [IA] counties. This region will deal with 1” per hour snowfall rates with up to 7 inches of snowfall. Difficult to dangerous travel is possible all day!

A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 7 am for Allamakee[IA] and Crawford[WI] counties and begin at 10 for Winona, Houston, Wabasha [MN], Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Richland, and Vernon[WI]. This region will have a few inches of heavy, wet snow creating slick and difficult travel.

Timing: The closer to Rochester you are, the earlier the snow arrives. For those in La Crosse, precipitation will hold off until the lunch rush. Everyone will start to see precipitation before the evening commute. Then system will taper off overnight.

Precipitation type: On the leading edge of this system, rain and freezing rain is possible. But the models suggest cold air takes over and creating mostly snowfall for all today.

BUT, in the valley regions, some of the snowfall will melt as it reaches the ground. So, expect more snowfall in bluff tops and wet, slick conditions in the valleys.

Amounts: The farther west you are the more snowfall you could expect. Then about 20 miles west of the Mississippi through the rest of the Coulee Region will have less snowfall.

Southeastern Minnesota & Northeastern Iowa: 3 to 6 inches with localized areas up to 7 inches.

South of I-90 (in Wisconsin): 2 to 5 inches with localized areas up to 6 inches.

La Crosse & north of I-90: 1 to 4 inches

Warming up…

Heading into Tuesday, the cloud cover will hang on to the sky. Temperatures will start a warming trend. Highs return to the 40s with calming winds. By Wednesday, the sunshine returns with highs nearing the 50s. Then heading towards the weekend, temperatures continue to warm. Yet, there will be another chance for some mixed precipitation on Wednesday night. More details to come after today’s system.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett