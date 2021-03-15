Snow tapers off, quiet weather follows

Snowy start to work week

Monday started dry for many, but eventually snow slowly moved in from the southwest to the northeast. Those to the west of the Mississippi River had snow for a good chunk of the morning, so snowfall totals west are much higher than those in WI. I have seen reports of 6 to 9 inches of snow in Fillmore (MN) and Winneshiek (IA) counties. Generally for the rest of us a couple inches on the ground as of late Monday afternoon. Visibility was significantly reduced through the afternoon as snowfall intensity was up. It was also rather breezy, which didn't help things.

We will watch snow lift from south to north through the evening, adding another one to two inches for those mainly in WI. Lows Monday night drop to the upper 20s.

Quiet Weather

Tuesday should be rather pleasant with partly to mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 40s and light winds. We have the chance for a big storm to impact the Midwest on Wednesday, but I think we will find ourselves on the northern fringe of that, so a light wintry mix is possible, but shouldn't amount to much.

Warming Back Up

Our temperatures will gradually climb over the next few days. Expect near 50 for Wednesday, low 50s for Thursday and Friday and then near 60 as we head into the upcoming weekend. Our warmer spring-like temperatures return quickly.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears