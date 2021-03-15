University of the South reviewing racial insults during game

SEWANEE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of the South in Tennessee is working to identify students who leveled racial epithets at members of the visiting Emmanuel College men’s lacrosse team during a game. In a letter posted on the school’s website, University of the South Vice Chancellor and President Reuben E. Brigety II said some of the school’s students who attended Saturday’s game hurled “appalling epithets directed at people of color” at the Emmanuel team. The Emmanuel roster includes white, Black, Asian American, Native American, and Latino players. After the game, Brigety spoke with members of the Emmanuel team and apologized for the students’ behavior.