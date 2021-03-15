US to house up to 3,000 immigrant teens at Dallas site

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government will use the downtown Dallas convention center to hold up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers as sharply higher numbers of border crossings have severely strained the current capacity to hold youths. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used for up to 90 days beginning as early as this week. That’s according to written notification sent to members of the Dallas City Council and provided to The Associated Press. The memo says federal agencies will use the facility to house boys ages 15 to 17. The memo describes the soon-to-open site as a “decompression center.”