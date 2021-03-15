Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. His agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits. The Vikings also agreed to terms on a one-year, fully guaranteed contract for offensive tackle Rashod Hill, according to his agent on Twitter.