Winter Storm Warning until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle

possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&