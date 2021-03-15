Winter Storm Warning until MON 4:00 PM CDT

Winter Storm Warning until MON 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Mower County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&