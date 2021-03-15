Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winona County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle

possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30

mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and

southeast Minnesota. Highest accumulations along ridgetops with

less in valleys.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

