Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&