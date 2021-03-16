Activist accuses climate conference organizers of censorship

BERLIN (AP) — A Ugandan activist has accused organizers of a virtual climate conference of trying to censor her speech. Vanessa Nakate told the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue on Tuesday that her allotted time was cut from five to three-and-a-half minutes, and that organizers had demanded to see her script ahead of time. She also claimed they had instructed her “not to name or shame” leaders taking part. Organizers said they asked all speakers to send their speeches in advance of delivery, to help with interpretation into other languages. In a statement, they said the large number of participants required them to shorted the slots for all speakers. The organizers didn’t respond to the claim that they had told her not to criticized any leaders by name.