Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House recently passed legislation that would require background checks for gun purchases, a signature Democratic issue for decades. But there wasn’t so much as a statement issued by the White House. President Joe Biden’s views on gun regulation have evolved along with his party. Once reluctant to impose restrictions that blue-collar Democrats oppose, the party has moved to a near-unanimous call to do something about gun violence after a spate of mass shootings. But in the early months of Biden’s presidency, even popular proposals like background checks are lower on the president’s list of priorities and prospects of passage in the Senate are cloudy.