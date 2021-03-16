Anxiety, confusion, terror, relief: Giving birth in pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Pregnancy, birth and life with a newborn in the middle of a pandemic has been a lot for new moms to handle over the past year. They’ve battled high anxiety, ever-shifting hospital protocols and intense isolation. Demographers are studying the varied reasons for an anticipated pandemic baby bust. Women who have done it, meanwhile, have learned to settle for going through labor in masks. Their loved ones can only peer at the new arrivals through windows. Some grandparents and other relatives have yet to meet the babies months after they were born. Other women worried about being in labor alone without their partners allowed in the room.