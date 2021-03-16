Army under fire from Congress over Fort Hood response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have expressed frustration with how slowly improvements are being made to criminal investigations at Fort Hood, Texas, where rates of violent crime and sexual assaults are particularly high. They grilled the commander of the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, who told a House subcommittee on Tuesday that she is “seizing this moment” to correct staffing and resource problems within her agency that led to sweeping failures in tracking and solving cases. More than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers died in 2020, including in multiple homicides and suicides. An independent review found that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems at the base.