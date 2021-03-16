Bulgaria, US Secret Service in counterfeit money raid

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in the capital. In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.