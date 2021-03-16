Caledonia Warriors advance in playoff matchup versus Cotter

CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW)- With a spot at the Target Center insight, Caledonia hosted Cotter in a playoffs matchup.

Caledonia started off the night strong. Austin Klug finds Jackson Koepke under the hoop and Koepke with a reverse layup. Warriors lead 11-0.

The Warriors would continue their lead throughout the first half as Klug would find Casey Schultz under the basket and Schultz would score.

Later, Caledonia's Jackson Koepke finds Andrew Kunelius at the arch and Kunelius drains one from the arch to continue the warrior's lead. Warriors up 22-6. Kunelius would go on to have 14 points on the night.

With all warriors players scoring tonight, they won 88-23. They will face off at 7 pm on Friday against Goodhue.