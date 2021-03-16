Chicago eyes April return to class for high school students

CHICAGO (AP) — Leaders with Chicago Public Schools say they’re eyeing an April reopening for high school students to return for limited in-person instruction. The nation’s third-largest school district started bringing younger students last month. They were offered the option of a combination of in-person and online instruction days. The move followed a fierce battle with the Chicago Teachers Union, which said the district’s COVID-19 safety plans fells short. Schools officials say they want to offer at least two days each week of instruction for high school students starting April 19. In a statement, the union says there isn’t yet an agreement.