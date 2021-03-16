Court: Lawsuit against MLB over foul ball injury can proceed

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois appellate court has ruled a woman who was struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field can go ahead with a lawsuit against Major League Baseball. The court ruled Tuesday the plaintiff was not limited to arbitrating her case with baseball’s governing body. Laiah Zuniga was struck in the face by a foul ball during a 2018 Cubs game. In the lawsuit filed last year, Zuniga says the ball knocked her unconscious, caused facial fractures and damage to her teeth. She blames her injuries on the failure to extend netting that protects fans from foul balls down the third base line, where she was sitting.