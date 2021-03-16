Crews remove 3rd giant chunk of shipwreck off Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Salvage crews have finished cutting away a third giant section of a wrecked cargo ship that beached along the coast of Georgia since its 2019 capsize. A towering crane straddling the South Korean freighter Golden Ray lifted the massive chunk away Tuesday and loaded it onto a barge that will carry it to a Louisiana scrapyard. The ship overturned with 4,200 cars in its cargo decks off St. Simons Island soon after leaving port on Sep. 8, 2019. Cutting began in November and progress has been slow. But it took just a week to cut away the latest section.