Vaccine eligibility for next phase moved a week earlier

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — People age 16 and up with certain preexisting conditions in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, a week earlier than previously announced. Last week, the state said people in that eligibility group would be able to get vaccinated starting March 29. But Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said vaccinations are proceeding quickly enough that the next eligibility group can be vaccinated sooner. The qualifying conditions that allow someone to be eligible starting Monday include moderate to severe asthma; cancer; diabetes; high blood pressure, Down syndrome; and having a body mass index of 25 or above.