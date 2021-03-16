UPDATE: Missing Westby woman located

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby Police have canceled the alert for Lola Bakkestuen. They said she and her vehicle were located.

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - An Endangered Missing Person Alert is issued for a Westby woman who was last seen in Buffalo County early Tuesday afternoon.

The Westby Police Department is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to locate 66-year-old Lola R. Bakkestuen.

According to authorities, she left Mondovi around noon Tuesday. She spoke to family and said she was lost somewhere in Fairchild, Wisconsin possibly on Highway 10.

Her family gave her directions to get to Black River Falls where she could take Highway 27 back home to Westby.

Authorities said it isn't known if she continued on Highway 10 or Highway 12.

When family members tried contacting her again around 3 p.m., her phone was turned off. The phone was last pinged near Osseo on Highway 53 around 1:10 p.m.

Her family said she has a liver disease which sometimes causes confusion.

Bakkestuen was driving a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with WI license plate 607 ULW.

She is 66 and described as a white female, 5-feet-3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has medium style gray hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information on Bakkestuen's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Westby Police at 608-637-2123.