Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over a massive power dam on the Nile. Dina Mufti, spokesman for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters Tuesday that his country was generally opposed to mediation by outside parties even though the African Union is welcome to help. “The tripartite talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be concluded between the three countries themselves, not through mediators,” he said. “The role of mediators is facilitating the talks, not spoon-feeding the process.”