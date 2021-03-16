Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Senior diplomats from Greece and Turkey have met in Athens in an effort to ease long-standing tensions over disputed sea boundaries and related mineral rights. The talks between the two NATO members are aimed at leading to higher level formal negotiations following a five-year pause. Tensions between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year and also added strain to Ankara’s ties with the European Union. The EU is currently preparing an evaluation report on its relationship with Turkey. European officials say there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks.