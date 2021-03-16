Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says that gunmen have attacked a group of civilians returning from market day, killing 58 people. The attack Monday took place in Niger’s troubled Tillaberi region, where 100 people were slain in a series of attacks back in January. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s massacres, though extremists belonging to the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara group are known to be active in the area. The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s troubled border with Mali. The suspected extremists also destroyed nearby granaries that held valuable food stores.