How COVID has changed church attendance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Since the pandemic began, many churches have been forced to worship using live streaming or recordings rather than in-person.

After a long year, the English Lutheran Church is preparing to return to in-person worship starting in April.

Senior Interim Pastor Glen Bickford of English Lutheran Church in La Crosse began his role last September. He said it has been difficult getting to know everyone because it's just through a screen.

"Personally it's been a challenge for me and other staff that's been hired during this time to really get to know the church and know the people because I haven't had much of a chance to meet people one on one. I have been trying to compensate with letters and calls," said Bickford.

He said they've been live streaming services in order to keep everyone safe much like many other churches. However, he said it's not the same not all being together.

"Something is lost by worshipping by yourself. Something is lost by worshipping on TV," said Bickford. "Television is great and don't get me wrong I am grateful for the live stream and we record the services and many people have told me how much of a blessing that is to be able to watch the services over and over again but there is something about being together."

When they re-open their doors, they will continue masking and social distancing. They will also have limited capacity, but things are looking up. He said now with it staying light outside for longer, he feels things are improving.

"It really is a season of hope. There is a reason that Easter is placed at the end of winter. Just when people are most discouraged about the winter, they have some work on the discipline and then things really open up for Spring," said Bickford.