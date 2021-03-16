La Crescent Food Shelf handing out USDA Farmers to Families boxes

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Food Shelf will be offering USDA Farmers To Families food boxes on Thursday and Friday.

"It’s an easy way to get food out to many people, and it’s all in a box ready to go," said Program Director, Susan Oddsen. "It’s got fresh produce and milk and some dairy products sometimes yogurt and then some meat products like hotdogs or meatballs, it can vary. But it’s got a little bit of everything."

The La Crescent Food Shelf is open on Wednesdays from 2-5 PM, and the second Saturday of each month from 9 AM - 12 PM.

USDA Farmers to Families Boxes - March 2021

La Crescent Food Shelf: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 4:30 pm

Caledonia Fairgrounds: Friday, March 19, 2021 8am- 10am

La Crescent Food Shelf: Friday, March 19, 2021, 11 am- 1 pm

La Crescent Food Shelf Friday, March 26, 2021, 4:30 pm

Follow the La Crescent food shelf on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lacrescentfoodshelf/

To learn more about the USDA Farmers to Families program follow this link, https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.

