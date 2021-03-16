Light wintry mix chances, then returning to spring

Quiet Tuesday

We had a nice lull in the precipitation on Tuesday, but mostly cloudy skies took over the region. With some fresh snow on the ground, our afternoon temperatures were only able to reach the upper 30s to near 40, but we still saw some melting out there. Winds will stay light tonight and lows only drop to the low 30s thanks to clouds in place.

A light wintry mix possible

We have a couple of light wintry mix chances for Wednesday. First, a few flurries are possible overnight as an approaching shortwave sparks up a small area of precipitation. This likely won't amount to anything. Then, an approaching system from the south will swing through the Midwest. We are going to be on the very northern edge of this, so our precipitation chances are rather slight for Wednesday morning but we will still keep them in the forecast. The farther south you go, the better of a chance to see a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. Other than that, clouds stick around with highs in the mid 40s.

Warming Back Up

As we head through the week our temperatures are going to gradually warm. 50s back in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday with near 60 by Sunday. I think Friday and Saturday are the most exciting days of the forecast. Mid 50s with some sunshine will feel really nice, and we should melt all of our snow by then. A big rain producer will likely sweep through early next week.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears