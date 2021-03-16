Skip to Content

Maine’s 1st dental therapist intends to press for expansion

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s first dental therapist has been licensed. And she hopes she’ll have more company in the coming month and years, boosting access to dental care in a rural underserved state. Dental therapists are the dental version of a nursing practitioner or physician’s assistant. They are recognized in 13 state and two territories. Claire Roesler became the first one licensed in Maine on Friday. The 26-year-old came from the Midwest to take a job in Bangor knowing that she can play a role as an advocate for expanding the concept. She got her master’s degree in dental therapy at the University of Minnesota.

