Man charged in alleged threats to Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old western Michigan man has been arraigned after authorities say he made death threats to President Joe Biden, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says Joshua Docter of Holland was arraigned Tuesday on charges of threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Each charge carries up to 20 years in prison. The charges were filed Monday in Ottawa County District Court. Docter turned himself in on Tuesday. Nessel’s office says multiple threatening comments allegedly were made in January on iFunny, a social media platform.