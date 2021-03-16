Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A court document says an Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her stimulus check. Twenty-five-year-old Malik Halfacre is being held on four preliminary murder counts of murder and other charges. A probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Marion County states that Halfacre told officers following his arrest that he and his girlfriend “were arguing because he wanted some of her stimulus check.” He told officers he then shot the four victims in the house, took the money, his girlfriend’s purse, and her car and fled.