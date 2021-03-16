Mass vaccination clinic at UWL successful so far

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Since it began a week ago, the mass vaccination clinic held at UW-La Crosse has been successful.

Rachel King, public health educator at La Crosse County Health Department, said they have heard great things from people that have gotten vaccinated.

"The clinic has been going very well so far," said King. "We have been hearing a lot of great things from people that have come into the clinic. They say it is really efficient, it's well run and the parking is really easy to access."

King explained that in talking with people, she can feel their excitement.

"They are excited. We are excited as the health department. I know the people running the clinic are very excited. This is just all around a good feeling to be able to vaccinate people," said King.

She said they are still mostly focusing on the 65 and older group.

"They are just grateful to be able to access a vaccine, to be able to start moving forward with life and to feel like they can start to return to a little bit normal after they've received and after both doses, hopefully see some family again," said King. "There is a lot of hope and inspiring talk at the clinics."

King said having the clinic and having a vaccine supply available is important for the community.

"The mass vaccination clinic is such a wonderful outlet for our community as well as the surrounding region to be able to access a good supply of vaccine, to hopefully get our communities back and rolling. We know that having more of our population vaccinated we will be able to see businesses start to re-open, people start to feel a little bit safer going out and about," said King.

Gundersen Health System CEO Scott Rathgaber said it has been a great addition to their efforts.

"Adding the community vaccination center was a huge boost because now we can actually expand to more and more folks who are eligible and get to our end game faster so I was really happy to see that the state was supporting us by opening that down at UWL," said Rathgaber.

They currently are giving out 200 doses a day at the clinic. They aren't sure when they will be able to increase that number as it just depends on supply. King said Wisconsin is currently at the top for vaccine distribution and the partnerships they have formed are a big reason why.

"We've got partnerships happening throughout our state and really we are able to get those vaccines distributed as soon as they come into the state and then get them into people's arms," said King.

To get registered and schedule an appointment, King said you can visit the mass vaccination clinic's website at www.vaccinate.wi.gov. As soon as appointments are available, she said they open up those slots and an email is sent to them to schedule from there.

For a list of all vaccinators in the county and more information, you can also visit the La Crosse County Health Department website.

