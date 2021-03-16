Skip to Content

Neil Clark, lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe, dies

National news from the Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former U.S. attorney says a longtime Ohio lobbyist who pleaded not guilty in a sweeping federal bribery investigation has died. Former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers mentioned Neil Clark’s death during a presentation Tuesday. Clark had made the not-guilty plea in August over an alleged role in a $60 million scheme to funnel money from FirstEnergy companies to then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder in exchange for the passage of a $1 billion nuclear bailout bill. He had been described by federal prosecutors as the enforcer for Householder. Details on his death weren’t immediately divulged.

Associated Press

