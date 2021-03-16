New Mexico hires Pitino, as Minnesota aims higher once again

Richard Pitino has been hired as New Mexico’s coach, hours after Minnesota finalized his firing following eight seasons. Lobos athletic director Eddie Nuñez picked the 38-year-old Pitino to succeed Paul Weir, who went 58-63 in four seasons. New Mexico last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014, in coach Craig Neal’s first year. Pitino took the Gophers to the NCAA Tournament twice and finished higher than 10th place only three times in his eight seasons. Athletic director Mark Coyle says he didn’t come to Minnesota to oversee a .500 program.