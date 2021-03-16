Parts of Wyoming, Colorado, still snarled by record blizzard

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Schools are still closed and roads are impassable in eastern Wyoming and northern Colorado, two days after a record blizzard. Crews started reopening Interstate 25 south of Cheyenne on Tuesday for the first time since Saturday. Some other major routes in the region aren’t expected to be cleared for another day. The storm dumped over 30 inches of snow on Cheyenne. It was city’s worst winter storm since at least 1979. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports firefighters used a snow machine called a snowcat to take doctors to an operating room for emergency surgery. City officials are waring that side streets could be impassable for cars for several more days.