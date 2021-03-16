Pick Six: Veterans to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There has never been a better time to have senior leadership in the NCAA Tournament than this season. There was no real offseason for young players to improve. No exhibitions and fewer non-conference games for teams to come together. And the shadow cast by COVID-19 that threatened to derail a season with a single positive test. So while experienced teams always have an edge during March Madness, those with seniors running the show may be at an even bigger advantage this year. Iowa star Luka Garza and Gonzaga counterpart Corey Kispert already are household names worth watching, but there are plenty of other seniors that should threaten to steal the spotlight.