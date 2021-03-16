Retired nurses become COVID-19 vaccinators

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Retired nurses return to COVID-19 clinics as vaccinators so other nurses can get back to their pre-pandemic assignments.

Deb Mahr was retired but returned to Gundersen Health System to help achieve one goal: keeping people from getting sick.

She said slipping back into her scrubs was an easy decision.

"I missed it. I really did," Mahr said. "I missed the patients and the interaction. Just making people feel at ease when they come up here. We're not scary."

It took four hours to train Mahr because she's helped battle viruses similar to COVID-19 before.

"I always say, 'Your immune system is like little soldiers. So when we give you the injection these little soldiers come up and then they're going to do battle with the COVID and they will win,''' Mahr said.

Coon Valley residents Robert and Elizabeth Bomar said Mahr made the experience simple.

"She explained everything to us and went step by step and she has a very nice personality, you know?" Elizabeth said. "Yeah she has a good personality," Elizabeth's husband Robert said after they received their first dose on Tuesday.

Mahr said it's her job to educate then vaccinate.

"I'm just glad to be back," she said. "And being able to hopefully make some sort of difference in getting us back to normal."