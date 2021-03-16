Spring brought back the winter scenery but it will not last

Heavy, wet snowfall accumulated 2 to 6 inches with localized areas nearing 9 inches. This brought a decent snowpack to the region for March 16th but temperatures are already on their way up.

Areas of sunshine will peak from the clouds by this afternoon, but most of the cloud cover will stick around. Temperatures will climb to average, which is 44 degrees. Even with little sunshine temperatures should start to melt the snow.

Wednesday will bring back precipitation chances. The first chances will be very isolated throughout the day. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible (dependent on temperatures). But, this chance will bring little accumulation.

Then later on Wednesday, rain showers are possible for those to the south of I-90. Rainfall stays light and will dissipate overnight. As temperatures fall below freezing, it could create slick roads Thursday morning.

Heading into the weekend, the sunshine will return and the temperatures rebound. Highs will be back into the 50s and 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine from Thursday evening until Sunday morning. So, I would expect not much snow left.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett