Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s president has issued a decree granting hundreds of thousands of public sector workers and soldiers a one-time financial stimulus, equivalent to an average monthly salary. The move comes amid sharp economic decline. The financial stimulus issued on Tuesday is the third since October. It comes as the national currency is crashing, now at 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago. The decree stated that a one-time 50,000 Syrian pounds, or about nearly $11 on the black market, would go to public sector workers and conscripts. And 40,000 Syrian pounds would be dispensed to pensioners.